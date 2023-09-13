Bulwell: Police arrest third man over raid on jewellers
Police investigating a robbery at a high street jewellers in Nottingham have made a further arrest.
Officers went to Commercial Road, Bulwell, after two offenders smashed a window at Gold Bulwellion at about 15:40 BST on Friday.
Two men, aged 29 and 38, were arrested on suspicion of robbery over the weekend.
A third man, aged 41, was arrested and detained on suspicion of the same offence.
Footage from the scene captured the moment thieves filled a bag with jewellery before fleeing on a motorcycle.
Nottinghamshire Police said detectives were continuing to analyse CCTV footage and carry out local inquiries into the robbery.
