Nottingham: Man speaks out after city-centre assault
- Published
A man allegedly assaulted by a group after a night out has spoken out after his "scary" ordeal.
The victim, 27, was walking back home when he was surrounded on Lister Gate, Nottingham, by three people, who punched him several times.
He suffered injuries and said the attack had put him off from venturing into the city altogether.
Six teenagers have since been arrested in connection with two assaults reported on 7 September.
The man, who asked not to be identified, from Edwalton, was left with bruises, cuts and a swollen ear after the assault.
Speaking to raise awareness over safety, he said he had previously always felt safe in the city late at night.
'Weird and scary'
He recalled buying a takeaway and sharing chips with homeless people on Lister Gate in the early hours, before being followed and surrounded by a group.
"One of them started punching me. They tried to steal my headphones," he said.
"It was weird and scary."
He said he was confronted by one of the attackers who told him to "apologise".
"I did not know what I should have apologised for," he said.
"I ran away through Broadmarsh and into the bus station."
He said he was looked after by security staff at the bus and coach station and called police.
"It was just a crazy experience," he added.
Officers said they arrested six teenagers following reported attempts to rob two men in Nottingham city centre.
Police said one of the victims was assaulted by a group of youths in Lister Gate at about 03:45 BST, and attempts were made to take his headphones.
Officers were then called to Angel Row, where a man had been assaulted by a group of youths who tried to take his rucksack.
Five girls, aged between 13 and 16, and an 18-year-old man were arrested on suspicion of attempted robbery.
One of the 13-year-old suspects was also arrested on suspicion of common assault.
The 18-year-old man was also arrested on suspicion of common assault of an emergency worker.
