Nottingham: Chemical spill prompts Wollaton road closure
- Published
Residents have been told to keep their windows and doors shut after a chemical spill in Nottingham.
Firefighters were called to Canterbury Road, Wollaton, at about 10:30 BST on Thursday and cordoned off the area.
Nottinghamshire Fire and Rescue Service said the spill was "contained", and added crews remained at the scene while the incident was ongoing.
Two patients were "assessed and discharged at the scene", according to East Midlands Ambulance Service (EMAS).
Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, on Twitter, or on Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.