Derelict Nottingham school to be sold 15 years after closure
- Published
A former Nottingham primary school is to be sold some 15 years after it closed.
Elms Primary School in Cranmer Street, St Ann's, was shut in 2008 following a school reorganisation in the city.
Nottingham City Council said the building was "increasingly subject to vandalism, theft and anti-social behaviour".
The Local Democracy Reporting Service said it understood the site was worth £750,000.
The council held on to the school premises for potential reuse for secondary education, but an alternative site was later found.
A deal to sell the site, including its playing fields and caretaker's house, to housing developer Blueprint Ltd was proposed, but not agreed, in 2019.
'Heavily dilapidated'
The company, which specialises in sustainable homes, is partly owned by the council and it still has an option agreement on the site for the development of housing.
Councillors will meet on Monday to discuss a potential sale to Blueprint but if terms cannot be agreed the site will go to open market.
Hundreds of thousands of pounds have already been spent on the removal of asbestos from buildings and there are continuing security costs, the council said.
Council documents added: "The disposal will generate a significant capital receipt which can be used by the council as considered appropriate.
"Disposal will also release the council from its ongoing risk and financial liabilities.
"The disposal will encourage re-development of the heavily-dilapidated buildings and extensive site, which will not only benefit the immediate neighbours but, given the planning allocation, will most likely also contribute to the new homes target for the city."