Ben Bradley selected as Tory East Midlands mayoral candidate
- Published
The Conservatives have selected Mansfield MP Ben Bradley as their candidate to fight the first-ever East Midlands Mayoral election.
Mr Bradley, who is also the leader of Nottinghamshire County Council, said he was "overjoyed" to have been chosen by regional Tory party members.
The Labour Party have selected former MP Claire Ward as their mayoral candidate.
The election is set to take place in May 2024.
Subject to the government's Levelling Up Bill passing through the House of Lords, the East Midlands mayor would take office as part of £1.14bn devolution deal involving city and county councils in Nottinghamshire and Derbyshire.
Mr Bradley said: "This is a huge opportunity for our region because it brings additional investment and the power to make real visible changes in our communities.
"I've got history and connections across the whole of our two counties, it's where all of my friends and family live and I'm really passionate about delivering something positive for everyone who lives here."
Ms Ward, a former Labour MP for Watford who now lives in Nottinghamshire, told the BBC: "There's a sense of frustration the East Midlands had been left behind for so long and we haven't got the investment we need.
"I stepped away from politics, I moved up here, I brought my children up here and got involved in my local community but I just feel we have to make the case for better jobs, skills and new opportunities.
"I know there is so much opportunity and I want to be able to grasp that as the mayor and make the best for our communities."
Matthew Relf, an Ashfield District councillor, has also announced he will be standing for election.
Mr Relf - a member of the Ashfield Independents and the authority's executive lead member for growth, regeneration and local planning - said: "For far too long, we have been let down by party politics with small numbers of party leaders overruling local voices.
"We need a new Mayor who puts residents in our region first and works collaboratively with others, not someone who is at the beck and call of party leaders in Whitehall who will seek to override the powers of locally elected representatives."
As well as getting extra funding for the East Midlands, the mayor would have the power to make major local decisions in areas like transport, regeneration and employment.
Leicester City Council and Leicestershire County Council opted not to join the proposed East Midlands devolution deal.
Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.