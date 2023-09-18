Police watchdog probes Nottingham moped crash
A moped rider was seriously injured in a crash after police tried to pull him over in Nottingham.
Nottinghamshire Police said the rider failed to stop for officers on Saturday afternoon.
The 31-year-old then fell from his vehicle near the tram stop on David Lane, in Basford, at 13:30 BST, the force said.
The incident has been reported to the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC).
The rider was taken to hospital where he is being treated for serious injuries.
Witnesses or anyone with video footage have been asked to contact the police.
