Kirkby fallen soldier housing estate plans move forward
Plans to name social housing after a Nottinghamshire soldier have moved forward after permission was given to reuse the land.
Ashfield District Council has been told by the government it can reclassify old allotment land, off Central Avenue in Kirkby, for new housing.
Adrian Sheldon, 25, who was killed in Helmand Province, Afghanistan, in May 2009, grew up in the town.
His family have described the plans as an "honour and privilege".
Rifleman Sheldon grew up in the town and took part in Cubs, Scouts and later the Army Cadets before joining the 2nd Battalion The Rifles in March 2001.
The Local Democracy Reporting Service said council leader Jason Zadrozny told the authority's cabinet meeting on Monday of the development.
"The Secretary of State has now given us permission to reclassify this and to redevelop it for something positive, which is new social housing.
"I'm really pleased to confirm we are working with the family of Adrian Sheldon to name the development after him.
"His mother and father are very pleased about it, we've given them the remit of picking exactly how the naming works so we don't know, yet, what that'll be."
'Hits your heart'
Mark Sheldon, Rifleman Sheldon's father, previously said the renaming would give his family, friends and ex-servicemen another way to remember him.
When the plans were revealed in February he said: "It's incredible because the suggestion came about from other people who want to do something for Adrian.
"It really hits your heart, people still think and care."
The authority said it would now work on bringing forward the development.
Papers do not confirm how many homes will be built, but do say the plans are needed "to ensure there is sufficient housing" for local needs.
