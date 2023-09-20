Inquest opens into Nottinghamshire police officer's railway death
The precise cause of death of a police officer who was hit by a train while trying to help a distressed man has not been ascertained, a coroner has said.
Sgt Graham Saville, 46, died five days after the incident on the railway line at Balderton, near Newark, Nottinghamshire, on August 24.
The 29-year-old man suffered non-life threatening injuries.
A post mortem examination failed to identify the precise cause of death, the opening of the inquest heard.
Nottinghamshire assistant coroner Dr Elizabeth Didcock said a date for a final hearing will be confirmed at a later stage.
During the short hearing, Dr Didcock said the officer had died at Nottingham's Queen's Medical Centre on August 29.
Following the Nottinghamshire Police officer's death, more than £150,000 was raised to help Mr Saville's family.
