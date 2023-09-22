Take That to perform at Nottingham Forest's City Ground
Take That have confirmed they will be performing their This Life on Tour show at Nottingham Forest.
Musicians Gary Barlow, Howard Donald and Mark Owen will be joined by Olly Murs when they take to the stage at the City Ground on 26 May 2024.
It will be the first concert to be held at the football stadium since REM performed there in 2005.
A projection of the boyband's logo appeared on the stadium this week, prompting speculation about a gig.
Take That said in a post on social media that they were "extremely excited" to announce the tour.
It comes as the boyband prepares to release its ninth studio album This Life, expected later this year.
Tickets go on general sale on 29 September.
