Arsonist jailed for carrying out revenge attacks on businesses
- Published
An arsonist who "proudly" carried out a series of devastating attacks on two Nottinghamshire businesses, causing millions of pounds of damage, has been jailed.
Omar Omar targeted Lowdham Cars in Gunthorpe and Fosseway Services on the A46 in Stragglethorpe last year.
He had operated a car washing service at both sites but felt aggrieved after being let go.
Omar, of Charlbury Court, Bramcote, was jailed for 12 years on Friday.
The 40-year-old carried out "a campaign of arson" over three separate attacks, as well as one failed attempt, at the car dealership throughout the year, Nottingham Crown Court heard.
Katrina Wilson, prosecuting, said the fires gutted a house, office, showroom, numerous vehicles and the forecourt at the site.
After his final attack on the business on Christmas Eve into Christmas Day, Omar travelled to the service station where he had also operated his car wash service but was told his lease was not being extended.
The court heard he used petrol to torch the station's shop and a Greggs outlet at the site and is thought to have set fire to his own coat in the process.
Ms Wilson said the cost of the damage at both sites totalled more than £2.5m.
She said: "These offences were planned and deliberate acts of revenge. [Omar] remains of the view that the businesses deserved what happened and that he is proud of his actions."
'Horror movie'
Omar, who was captured on CCTV with an accomplice on multiple occasions, used a hammer to smash his way into buildings at both businesses.
The court heard Omar's lease to clean cars at the dealership was terminated in July 2020 following non-payment of fees and accusations of bad behaviour.
He claimed the owners owned him £90,000 after he had purchased and laid a concrete surface in order to operate his business.
Mark Hassan, owner of Lowdham Cars, said he had "lived a nightmare" but refused to give up on his business.
He told the court: "It's akin to a horror movie but unlike a horror movie we've had to deal with the real life consequences.
"We've suffered unrepairable damage to our business. It's been brought to the ground for no reason other than intimidation."
Omar admitted four charges of arson and one charge of attempted arson in relation to the car dealership. He pleaded guilty to another count of arson for the attack on the service station.
His defence barrister Roger Wilson told the court Omar had "accepted in full what he has done" and had "worked hard" to provide for his wife and children.
Judge James Simpson said Omar would serve half his term under license, but the court heard he was expected to be deported to his native Kurdistan at the end of his sentence.
Addressing the arsonist during sentencing, the judge said: "Undoubtedly, high value damage has been caused and the businesses have suffered significant economic loss. Years of hard work have been ruined by your attacks.
"This was a campaign of arson over several months. You have caused profound stress to your victims and utter devastation to their lives."
