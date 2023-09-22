Nottingham attacks: Tributes to victims at memorial cricket match
- Published
Tributes have been paid to two university students who were killed in the Nottingham attacks at a memorial cricket match held in their memory.
Grace O'Malley-Kumar and Barnaby Webber, both 19, were stabbed to death on 13 June.
To remember the friends at the start of a new school year, students held a memorial cricket match.
Valdo Calocane, 31, was charged with their murders as well as the death of school caretaker Ian Coates, 65.
Barnaby's mum, Emma Webber, who attended the match at the University of Nottingham's Highfields Sport Ground on Friday, said: "It's desperately tragic that he's not here because he would be the first person to enjoy today and to make the most of it.
"But, I think, in his absence, we will do all that we can as a family, with his friends as well to let his spirit live on."
Both Ms O'Malley-Kumar and Mr Webber were active members of sports societies at the university.
Mr Calocane, who appeared in court giving his name as Adam Mendes, is also charged with attempting to murder pedestrians Wayne Birkett, Marcin Gawronski and Sharon Miller after allegedly driving Mr Coates' van at them in Milton Street and Upper Parliament Street, in the city centre.
The former University of Nottingham student is being held on remand.
A trial date has been set for January.