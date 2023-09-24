Nottingham City Council increases special educational needs provision
- Published
More school places for children with extra needs are being created across Nottingham after the number of pupils needing support more than doubled.
Figures show there were now more than 2,000 children and young people receiving special educational needs support in the city.
The rise has led Nottingham City Council to back a new strategy to increase specialist places.
Councillors said it would help stop placements outside Nottinghamshire.
Nottingham City Council has already be given almost £18m of government funding to cover the period between 2021 and 2024, but the authority said almost all current school spaces were full, the Local Democracy Reporting Service said.
Latest figures showed the number of students with Autism Spectrum Disorder had increased from 317 children in 2017 to 642 in 2022.
Similarly, the number of children needing support for speech, language and communication needs increased from 70 children to 172 children.
Council leader David Mellen said the scheme would help stop children being taken to places "miles and miles away".
"I think we have got a strong reputation in the city of being inclusive," he said.
"All of our children need to learn and grow up alongside people with different abilities."
The scheme's first phase will see the creation of up to 30 places at The Fernwood School and Nottingham Girls Academy and Rosehill School's provision increased by 80 places.
A second phase is expected to begin later in the year.
Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.