Firefighters tackle blaze on Beeston bus in Regent Street
- Published
Firefighters have tackled a blaze on a bus after witnesses saw flames engulf the back of the vehicle.
Nottinghamshire Fire and Rescue Service said it was called to the bus in Regent Street, Beeston, at 12:53 BST.
Three crews attended and worked for 30 minutes to extinguish the blaze.
A spokesperson for trentbarton, which runs the service, said that all passengers were evacuated and no-one was injured in the fire.
Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.
Related Topics
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.