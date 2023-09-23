Firefighters tackle blaze on Beeston bus in Regent Street

A bus on fireColleen Mary Anne
The fire broke out on a trentbarton bus

Firefighters have tackled a blaze on a bus after witnesses saw flames engulf the back of the vehicle.

Nottinghamshire Fire and Rescue Service said it was called to the bus in Regent Street, Beeston, at 12:53 BST.

Three crews attended and worked for 30 minutes to extinguish the blaze.

A spokesperson for trentbarton, which runs the service, said that all passengers were evacuated and no-one was injured in the fire.

