Backup plan prepared for Goose Fair tram strike
The operators of a city tram network said a contingency plan was being put in place after further talks with a union failed to halt a planned strike.
Negotiations between Nottingham Express Transit (NET) and the GMB union resumed on Monday.
NET said it was "extremely disappointed" the union continued to decline its improved pay offer.
Staff were expected to walk out between 29 September and 8 October during the city's annual Goose Fair event.
The GMB has previously said about 300 drivers, mechanics, control room and ticket office staff were expected to join strike action.
Colin Whyatt, from the union, said: "Tram workers are facing the harshest cost of living crisis in a generation, with many of them unable to afford to live and shop in the city they work in."
He also warned tram bosses the strike would cause "travel chaos" during the fair.
A NET spokesman said: "While we continue to call upon the union to suspend this unnecessary action to enable further talks, contingency plans are being put in place to deliver a reduced service during this period.
"A temporary revised timetable will be published shortly.
"However, customers should expect this to be extremely limited in terms of routes, frequency, and the time of day that trams will run."
