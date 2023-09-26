Cost of living: Costs force butchers to close after more than 130 years
A butcher's shop that has traded in a Nottinghamshire town since 1890 has been forced to close by rising costs.
Tom Blakemore, the owner of G.H. Porter Provisions in Newark, said the business could not continue because it had "simply run out of money".
He apologised to shoppers and staff and said he felt he had "let them down".
Shoppers who used the store, on the corner of Bridge Street and Market Place, said they were saddened by its closure.
In a statement on social media, Mr Blakemore said: "It is with great sadness that I have made the decision to close this wonderful shop.
"The decision to close the shop weighs very heavily on me but I feel I have no other options. We have simply run out of money."
He said trade had fallen sharply in recent years while costs had spiralled.
'Tireless' staff
He added: "At one point, our energy bills rose from £600 per month to £3,000 and while they have slipped back we are still paying 150% more than we did 18 months ago.
"Input costs of raw materials such as pork, beef and cheese have risen as much as 60%, and we have found it hard to pass these increases on to our customers, meaning our margins have been squeezed at a time when other costs are rising too."
He said he had attempted to increase sales online and vary the shop's offer but added: "It is not enough and we have to close.
"I feel like I have let everyone down, particularly our fantastic suppliers, wonderful staff and loyal customers. I am sorry."
He praised Newark Town Council and market bosses for their efforts to boost trade and support independent shops.
Mr Blakemore also thanked his "tireless" staff for their work to keep the business afloat.
One shopper told BBC Radio Nottingham: "It's a great shame for the town because it's really well-known and well established.
"I have read the notice in the window and I can understand the cost of the energy to keep it running, and the staff and the rates - and footfall is down in Newark. It's very sad."
Another customer said: "I'm not surprised because supermarkets account for a lot of the meat that is sold and it is pre-packaged at a certain price. Shops like this are more expensive."
Another shopper added: "It's very sad. It's a part of Newark's history and to see it go is a shame."
