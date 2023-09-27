Driver jailed for 'vicious' road rage attack on elderly man
A driver who repeatedly punched an elderly motorist in the face after boxing him in with his car in Nottinghamshire has been jailed.
Martin Roberts tailgated his victim before forcing him to stop in Ollerton Road, Edwinstowe, on 1 July last year.
The 39-year-old then walked towards his car and punched the 77-year-old man repeatedly through an open window.
Roberts, of Little John Avenue, Warsop, was jailed for nine months at Nottingham Crown Court on Thursday.
The victim was left bloodied and bruised by the encounter, Nottinghamshire Police said.
Roberts was identified by his number plate and arrested the following day.
He was charged, and later pleaded guilty to, causing actual bodily harm.
PC Ben Lawrance said: "Roberts is a large and powerfully-built man who launched a vicious and senseless attack on a man nearly twice his age.
"His victim was still sitting in his car at the time of this assault and had little hope of defending himself from the multiple blows that came his way."
