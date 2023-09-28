Stacey Dooley explores world of funerals in new TV documentary
Broadcaster Stacey Dooley has explored the inner workings of one of the UK's busiest funeral directors for a new TV documentary.
Stacey Dooley: Inside The Undertakers sees the star join the team at Nottinghamshire-based A.W. Lymn.
In the BBC One film, Dooley helps to arrange funerals, makes coffins and learns about embalming.
The presenter said she wanted to "explore exactly what happens when we die".
"Death is a topic that's openly discussed in many other cultures, even celebrated in some instances, yet I am so awkwardly British about the whole thing," she said.
The documentary sees Dooley follow several funerals from start to finish to see how faith and secular beliefs play a role in the services.
"This access allows us to ponder the bigger questions surrounding life, as well as witness the practical logistics of a funeral," she said.
"I'd like to thank every family member that has allowed us to document their story. I'm so grateful."
In August 1907 Arthur William Lymn conducted his first funeral and since then it has grown to become one of the largest independent funeral enterprises in the country, with branches across Nottinghamshire and Derbyshire.
The company's director, Jackie Lymn Rose, said the documentary was filmed sensitively.
"We made absolutely clear from the very outset that there were some areas that we wouldn't allow them to film," she said.
"We wouldn't want to compound the grief that any families are suffering.
"I have to say Stacey and her team were brilliant. They absolutely understood."
A transmission date has yet to be announced.
