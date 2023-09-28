Stolen digger repeatedly rams into restaurant
- Published
The owner of a Grade II listed restaurant has spoken of her shock after a stolen digger was repeatedly rammed into the building.
Police said the Mucky Duck in Drakeholes, Bassetlaw, was targeted at about 23:50 BST on Wednesday.
The telehandler vehicle drove at the restaurant at speed before reversing and hitting it again multiple times.
Owner Harriot Bolland estimates repairing the damage could cost about £200,000.
The heavy-duty construction vehicle, which police said was stolen from Town Street in nearby Clayworth, trampled over a pub bench before striking the 18th Century building.
Footage shows the digger hitting the restaurant six times in four different places, leaving a gaping hole in the building.
The driver then left the vehicle outside the restaurant before fleeing the scene on foot with an accomplice.
Nottinghamshire Police said it had launched an investigation.
"I'm just shocked and lost for words," said Ms Bolland, who opened the family business in 2020 during the coronavirus pandemic.
"It's all very bizarre. He's rammed straight through the disabled access and has then driven at the building at God knows what speed.
"We have thought about how and why somebody would do this and it just seems that they were desperate to get us shut down - there's no other explanation for it.
"I don't know why or who on Earth would do this. As if the industry isn't hard enough, then yet you have to deal with this."
Officers were called to the scene in Eel Pool Road, near Mattersey, by a neighbour who alerted police before calling Ms Bolland, who lives nearby.
The restaurant, which employs 15 members of staff, has been forced to close for the foreseeable future.
Ms Bolland said the restaurant was offering a reward to anyone who was able to reach out to her with any information.
She added: "Business had been going really, really well. We had bookings from midday through to this evening which we've had to cancel - now we can't open.
"The building is being propped up by stilts at the moment. I hope it won't be long before we can reopen but it's too difficult to say at the moment."
Det Sgt Jackie Price, of Nottinghamshire Police, added: "We are at the very early stages of our investigation, but want to hear from anyone with information, CCTV or dashcam footage which could help with our inquiries.
"The raid has caused a considerable amount of damage to a well-known business and local landmark. We are determined to track down those responsible."
Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, on X, or on Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.