Nottinghamshire Police find 200 chainsaws in stolen van
- Published
Two men have been arrested after police found more than 200 chainsaws in the back of a stolen van.
Officers followed a white Mercedes Sprinter on the M1 in Nottinghamshire at 04:45 BST on Tuesday.
The driver failed to pull over and left the motorway at junction 30 before stopping and fleeing on foot.
Two men, aged 35 and 23, were later arrested and nearly £60,000 worth of petrol chainsaws - thought to be stolen - were found in the van, police said.
Nottinghamshire Police said the vehicle, that had been stolen from West Yorkshire, left the M1 near Barlborough, Derbyshire, and veered the wrong way around a roundabout.
The driver got out, ran down the southbound slip road, across the M1 and back up the northbound side.
A 23-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of driving while disqualified, failure to stop and theft from a motor vehicle.
A 35-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of theft of a motor vehicle and theft including theft by finding.
