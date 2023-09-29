Newark: Woman charged with murder two years after fatal fire
- Published
A woman has been charged with murder two years after a bungalow fire killed a 77-year-old.
Emergency services were called to the property in Eton Court, Newark, Nottinghamshire, at about 01:30 GMT on 15 December 2021.
Elizabeth Vamplew was taken to hospital and died later the same day.
Karen Vamplew, 43, of King Street in the town, is due to appear at Nottingham Magistrates' Court on Saturday.
Police arrested Ms Vamplew and a man on suspicion of murder on 17 December 2021 but they were both later released without charge.
The investigation continued and she was rearrested for the same offence on Wednesday.
The force said it worked closely with fire colleagues and experts to understand the full circumstances behind the fatal fire.
Det Ch Insp Clare Dean has described it as a "complex investigation", adding: "The family are aware of this development and I would like to sincerely thank them for their patience and understanding as we do everything we possibly can to get to the bottom of what happened."
Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, on X, or on Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.