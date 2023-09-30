Ruth Hufton: Man charged with murder as woman found dead named
A 46-year-old woman found dead in her flat in has been named by police.
The body of Ruth Hufton was discovered at an address in County Close in Beeston, on Monday by Nottinghamshire Police.
Anthony Green, also of County Close, Beeston, has been charged with her murder, police said.
Mr Green, 50, who was arrested on Tuesday, is set to appear at Nottingham Magistrates' Court on Saturday.
Nottinghamshire Police said Ms Hufton's family are being supported by specially trained officers.
The force previously said this was an isolated incident with no threat to the wider public.
