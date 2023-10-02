NFU calls for minimum food targets to combat shop shortages
- Published
The East Midlands branch of the National Farmers' Union (NFU) has called on the government to set minimum food targets for the UK.
Union officials said without them, there could be shortages on supermarket shelves in the future.
The comments come as thousands gathered for the Southwell Ploughing Match near Newark in Nottinghamshire.
Colin Bower from the NFU said: "We are not just going to pick up the phone and get food from elsewhere."
The 160-year-old annual ploughing match showcased the best of the industry in the area as thousands came along to see livestock, vintage tractors and to source local produce from nearby farms.
But despite the positive atmosphere at the event, the NFU said there were challenges facing the industry and claimed the UK only produced 60% of the food the country needed.
Nottinghamshire NFU chairman Colin Bower said: "With the global situations like the crisis in Ukraine and we get shortages of water in Spain, we are not just going to pick up the phone and get food from elsewhere.
"We need some commitment to growing food in this country so we are self-sufficient here.
"I know we need as cheap as food as possible, especially with the crisis we've got at the moment with the economy but we need that sustainable food going forwards and making sure the shelves are full."
A spokesperson for the Environment Food & Rural Affairs said: "We are committed to backing farmers so we can grow our economy and deliver food security.
"We are maintaining the £2.4bn annual farming budget and investing in productivity and innovation."
Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, on X, or on Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.