Nottinghamshire areas earmarked for £20m levelling up grants
- Published
Five areas in Nottinghamshire are to get £20m grants to regenerate their high streets.
Clifton, Kirkby-in-Ashfield, Mansfield, Newark and Worksop are among the 55 areas which will share a £1bn fund announced by the government.
The levelling up cash will be paid over a 10-year period, the Local Democracy Reporting Service said.
But leaders in some communities who missed out say they felt left "high and dry" by ministers.
The government said the funding would improve transport, tackle crime and anti-social behaviour and make town centres more attractive.
Mansfield's Labour mayor Andy Abrahams welcomed the investment.
"It brings much-welcomed flexibilities in managing and spending resources," he said.
"It also looks to complement the ongoing work to take Mansfield forward.
"We have been exploring the finer details with the government on the next steps and look forward to taking any proposals forward."
'Peanuts'
However Gedling Borough Council said it had missed out again, having previously failed with bids for the Future High Streets Fund, the Towns Fund, the Levelling Up Fund and the Levelling Up Partnerships scheme.
Michael Payne, the council's Labour deputy leader said: "Once again, the Conservative government has announced a billion-pound funding package for local areas and Gedling's communities will not receive a single penny.
"That means nothing for Carlton, Arnold, Mapperley, Netherfield, Colwick, Burton Joyce, Calverton, Gedling or Ravenshead.
"It's yet another snub to hardworking taxpayers across Gedling."
Leaders in Bassetlaw described Worksop's £20m as "peanuts" despite a further £18m also being separately awarded to the town.
Jo White, Bassetlaw District Council's Labour deputy leader, said: "The decline of Worksop town centre has been appalling.
"There are too many empty shops, with Wilko being the latest to close.
"The buzz of yesteryear has long gone and local people are desperate for it to return.
"This £2m a year over ten years is peanuts in terms of the level of investment that's really needed."
The Department for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities said towns were allocated funding according to a levelling up index which takes into account metrics like skills, pay, productivity and health.
Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, on X, or on Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.