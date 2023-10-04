Michael Anton O'Connor: Two women jailed after mistaken identity murder
Two women who helped a gang that murdered a man in a case of mistaken identity have been jailed.
Michael Anton O'Connor was stabbed in The Meadows, Nottingham, in November 2021 despite trying to mediate in a drugs turf dispute.
Police said Gemma Fearon and Kerry Anne Shepherd helped his killers by providing them with transport before and after the "murderous ambush".
They were jailed for seven years and three and a half years respectively.
Mr O'Connor, 31, known as Anton, was targeted by in a pre-planned ambush by hired hit men.
Nottinghamshire Police said the killing came after a row between two rival drug gangs, each vying for control of the local drugs market.
Mr O'Connor was well-known and liked in the area, the force said, and was tasked with calming tensions, but his killers mistook him for their target and he was fatally stabbed.
In June, nine people were sentenced for the murder.
Fearon, 39, of Dean Bank Close, Macclesfield, Cheshire, drove the "hit team" from Manchester, to the scene of the murder, police said.
She drove to a meeting to be briefed before going to collect the hit team, and during their journey from Manchester, she stopped to allow gang members to buy changes of clothing.
Officers said Shepherd, 36, of Plantagenet Street, St Ann's, Nottingham, helped gang members after the murder by allowing her vehicle to be used to get them away from the area and back to Manchester.
Shepherd was described as a "conduit" between the offenders as she provided them with information and updated them on what was happening at the scene.
Following the pair's sentencing hearing at Nottingham Crown Court on Tuesday, Det Ch Insp Rob Routledge said: "Fearon and Shepherd tried to help these brutal murderers evade justice so I am pleased they have now been locked up for their crimes and now have time to reflect on the consequences of their actions.
"Anton's family has remained calm and dignified throughout our extensive investigation and our thoughts remain with them."
