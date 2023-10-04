Goose Fair: Toy swords seized over unsecure batteries
A number of dangerous toys have been seized at Nottingham's Goose Fair as part of safety checks.
Trading standards officers found about 60 plastic swords on Sunday that did not meet safety standards due to the battery compartment not being secure.
The 10-day event opened at Forest Recreation Ground on Friday.
Emma Boulton, from Nottingham trading standards, said officers aimed to visit all official stall holders selling toys before the fair ended.
The fair, which has been staged annually in the city since at least 1284, attracted more than half a million of visitors last year.
Ms Boulton said trading standards attended every year to make sure products were safe.
She said: "We've been doing our usual inspections, talking to the traders, giving them advice and on Sunday we seized some toy swords.
"Children could easily access the battery compartment and the British standard requires that you need a tool or there has to be two clicks in order to get to the battery so that nobody gets an electric shock or swallows a button battery."
Ms Boulton said the trader was shown why the swords were not safe, and ultimately understood the decision.
She added the toys were expected to be destroyed as a result.
