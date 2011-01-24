Oxford United's ox statue covered in bright pink paint
- 24 January 2011
A £25,000 sculpture of an ox that stands outside Oxford United's football ground has been vandalised and covered in bright pink paint.
The bronze statue, which stands guard at the west end of the Kassam Stadium, was completely covered in the paint at the weekend.
The words "gotta love art" have been painted underneath.
The statue was funded by three firms and was unveiled in 2008 after three years of planning.
Police are appealing for witnesses.