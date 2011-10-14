Image caption The champion tree will stand outside the home of the Prime Minister

A Christmas tree grower from south Oxfordshire will provide the tree which will stand outside the door of 10 Downing Street.

The tree, grown by Andrew Ingram on Christmas Common near Thame was chosen by the British Christmas Tree Growers' Association (BCTGA).

It was chosen at an annual competition held at Yattendon, Newbury, Berkshire.

Mr Ingram said: "We held this one for one more year because a good big one always beats a good small one."

He will deliver the tree to Downing Street on 2 December.

The competition, which has been running for 13 years, attracts about 100 entries.

Judges score the trees, which have to be 6ft (1.8m) to 7ft (2.2m) in height, on their foliage, colour and shape.

The trees have to be produced from sustainable seed sources and cultivated to a set of environmentally friendly conditions.

Set up in 1979, the association is made up of about 350 members across the UK, accounting for about 75% of all Christmas tree growers.