Girl raped in Blackbird Leys: Teenager arrested
- Published
A teenage boy has been arrested by police investigating the rape of a 16-year-old girl in Oxford.
The girl was attacked as she walked along a pathway in Blackbird Leys between the Kassam Stadium and the Holiday Inn hotel.
The incident took place between 10:15 BST and 10:45 BST on Friday.
The 16-year-old youth will be questioned in connection with the rape which police said was an isolated incident and not a stranger attack.
