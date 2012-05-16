Boy's foot 'crushed by school bus' in Stadhampton
- Published
An 11-year-old has suffered a severe foot injury after he was involved in a collision with a bus in Oxfordshire.
South Central Ambulance Service said the boy's foot was crushed in the incident in School Lane, Stadhampton, at 08:17 BST.
Paramedics said he received non life-threatening injuries.
He was airlifted to the John Radcliffe Hospital in Oxford and police have been directing traffic around the school bus.
