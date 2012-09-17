Homes evacuated after Little Tew workshop blaze
Residents were evacuated from homes in an Oxfordshire village as crews tackled a fire in a workshop.
Firefighters and police were called to the property in Enstone Road, Little Tew, at about 14:30 BST.
Thames Valley Police said the road through the village was closed and a 200m cordon put in place as there were acetylene cylinders in the building.
About 25 to 30 homes were evacuated and police said the cordon would remain in place for 24 hours.
Residents wishing to return to homes inside the cordon on Monday evening were advised to make their way to the village cricket ground.
Oxfordshire Fire and Rescue group manager Kerry Blair said: "We know that the evacuation and cordon will be an inconvenience to the local residents but there is a serious explosive risk once acetylene has been exposed to heat.
"The safety measures we have taken will ensure that this incident is resolved with minimal risk to the residents and the firefighters."
The fire service is due to use a remote infra-red thermometer to assess the cylinders after they have been cooled for 24 hours.