Didcot home roof fire under investigation
An investigation has begun into the cause of a fire in the roof of a semi-detached house in Oxfordshire.
The blaze in Freeman Road, Didcot just before 11:00 BST on Saturday spread to a neighbouring house. The cause is not believed to be suspicious.
The owners, who were inside the house at the time, were safely evacuated.
Firefighters from Didcot and Abingdon, wearing breathing apparatus, worked from ladders and inside the property to bring the fire under control.
