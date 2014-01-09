In pictures: Flooding in in Oxfordshire

Seagulls at Port Meadow floods
Oxfordshire residents have been coping with rising flood waters throughout the county. Seagulls at Port Meadow in Oxford gathered to view the transformed landscape.
Botley floods
Botley is one of the worst affected areas in the city. About 20 people, including a woman in her 90s, were evacuated from a block of flats in Binsey Lane.
The Environment Agency issued a flood warning for both rivers near the village of Dorchester-on-Thames. Parts of the church graveyard became submerged.
"This cab decided to drive round the road blocks and drive at speed into Abingdon Road," Rob Coomber said. "He didn't get very far... he then waited at the lights until they changed, obviously, then got out to push."
Motorists struggled on the single track roads around the hamlet of Bablock-Hythe near Northmoor.
Strong currents were visible from Wallingford Bridge. The town's Riverside car park succumbed to 4ft (1.2m) of water.
On Wednesday, First Great Western and Cross Country said they were no longer able to run rail services between Oxford, Didcot and Reading due to severe flooding.
Playing fields at Magdalen College in Oxford were flooded when the Thames overflowed.
Some residents described Abingdon Road as "a river". Claire Hogan from the Duke of Monmouth pub said the water had begun to "lap the doorsteps" of nearby homes. Vicar Jane Sherwood from St Luke's Church said: "People are very worried, there's water in every direction you turn."
About 3,300 sandbags have been issued to properties in need, including the Duke of Monmouth pub in Abingdon Road, South Hinksey Village and Bulstake Close.
A kayaker resorted to giving lifts down Abingdon Road to those not wearing wellington boots, with BBC South Today reporter Victoria Cook describing it as "the best way to travel" in the flooded conditions.

