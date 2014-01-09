In pictures: Flooding in in Oxfordshire

In pictures: Flooding in in OxfordshirePublished9 January 2014SharecloseShare pageCopy linkAbout sharingImage caption, Oxfordshire residents have been coping with rising flood waters throughout the county. Seagulls at Port Meadow in Oxford gathered to view the transformed landscape.Image caption, Botley is one of the worst affected areas in the city. About 20 people, including a woman in her 90s, were evacuated from a block of flats in Binsey Lane.Image caption, The Environment Agency issued a flood warning for both rivers near the village of Dorchester-on-Thames. Parts of the church graveyard became submerged.Image caption, "This cab decided to drive round the road blocks and drive at speed into Abingdon Road," Rob Coomber said. "He didn't get very far... he then waited at the lights until they changed, obviously, then got out to push."Image caption, Motorists struggled on the single track roads around the hamlet of Bablock-Hythe near Northmoor.Image caption, Strong currents were visible from Wallingford Bridge. The town's Riverside car park succumbed to 4ft (1.2m) of water.Image caption, On Wednesday, First Great Western and Cross Country said they were no longer able to run rail services between Oxford, Didcot and Reading due to severe flooding.Image caption, Playing fields at Magdalen College in Oxford were flooded when the Thames overflowed.Image caption, Some residents described Abingdon Road as "a river". Claire Hogan from the Duke of Monmouth pub said the water had begun to "lap the doorsteps" of nearby homes. Vicar Jane Sherwood from St Luke's Church said: "People are very worried, there's water in every direction you turn."Image caption, About 3,300 sandbags have been issued to properties in need, including the Duke of Monmouth pub in Abingdon Road, South Hinksey Village and Bulstake Close.Image caption, A kayaker resorted to giving lifts down Abingdon Road to those not wearing wellington boots, with BBC South Today reporter Victoria Cook describing it as "the best way to travel" in the flooded conditions.More on this storyIn pictures: Giant waves and floods6 January 2014In pictures: High tides and flooding4 January 2014In pictures: Isle of Man flooding3 January 2014In pictures: Flooding damage24 December 2012