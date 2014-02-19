Fire crews remove flood pumps from Oxford roads
Pumps been removed from two roads in Oxford severely affected by recent floods.
Fire crews have withdrawn equipment being used on Abingdon Road and Botley Road since earlier this month.
The pumps have been moved to a holding area at nearby Rewley Road Fire Station.
A number of roads remain closed across Oxfordshire due to flooding and residents have been advised to retain flood defences as rivers remain high.
Simon Furlong, assistant chief fire officer, said: "We want to reassure people our equipment will continue to be based very close to both areas.
"We will be able to redeploy it very quickly if necessary."
About 5,000 sandbags have been delivered across the county so far this month.
