Ellie-May Doran death: Service held in her memory
- Published
A service has been held in memory of a two-year-old girl who died after being hit by a reversing car on an Oxfordshire caravan site.
Eileen Doran, known as Ellie-May, was struck while at Oaks View Park, Upper Arncott, on Saturday, 15 March.
Father John Battula who led the service at the Immaculate Conception Church in Bicester on Sunday said parishioners had found her death "very difficult".
The toddler's funeral was held in Northampton earlier.
Father John Battula said: "The parishioners found [Ellie-May's death] very difficult because we saw [her] grandmother in the church the next morning, on Sunday morning, so quite a few couldn't control their tears.
"It is very important that we celebrate the short, but sweet, life of Ellie-May in the parish here with a requiem mass because we want to give her a good send-off."
Following Ellie-May's death, a 49-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of causing death by careless driving and bailed until 31 March.