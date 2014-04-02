Campsfield House immigration centre fire: Man jailed for arson
A detainee at an immigration centre in Oxfordshire has been jailed for starting a fire at the facility.
Two people were treated in hospital after the blaze at the privately-run Campsfield House site in Kidlington on 18 October.
Farid Pardiaz, 25, pleaded guilty at Oxford Crown Court to a charge of arson and was jailed for 32 months.
About half the detainees were relocated to other centres because of fire damage to the building.
According to the UK Border Agency, the centre has bed spaces for 216 male detainees.
A Home Office spokesperson said additional fire safety equipment had since been installed which followed recommendations from the chief fire officer.
"The refurbishment of accommodation at Campsfield House which was damaged by fire in October last year is nearing completion, with a reopening planned for early summer," he added.