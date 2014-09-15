Helen House hospice reopens after £1.5m refurbishment
A children's hospice, thought to be the world's oldest, has reopened following a major refurbishment.
Helen House, in Oxford, was reopened by actor Tom Hollander after £1.5m of works were carried out.
The money was used for a play and holistic area and plumbed-in oxygen at the home, which cares for children with life-limiting conditions.
It is the first major work at the home since it opened in 1982. It was closed temporarily in November.
Dr Jo Elverson, deputy director of clinical services, said the refurbishment meant children and their families could now "get on with enjoying the lovely new space, but feel confident that their clinical needs are being addressed".
The charity received £436,000 from NHS England and raised money for the rest of the funds.
Services were transferred in November to the hospice's Douglas House, which cares for young adults.
Children have been moved back to the home in stages since July.
Other work included a refurbished kitchen and dining room and improved space between bedrooms, bathrooms and family areas.