Pedestrian, 77, killed in Henley-on-Thames car crash
- Published
A 77-year-old pedestrian was killed when he was hit by a car in an Oxfordshire town.
A grey Honda CRV struck the man in Wargrave Road, Henley-on-Thames, at about 21:30 BST on Sunday.
The pensioner, who was from the town, died at the scene and his next of kin has been informed.
Officers are appealing for witnesses to contact PC Dave Beeson from the Serious Collision Investigation Unit at Three Mile Cross on 101.
