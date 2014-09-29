Banbury child sex exploitation: Group deny charges
- Published
Six men and a 17-year-old boy have denied sexually abusing girls in Oxfordshire over a five-year period.
The alleged offences involved seven girls, aged between 13 and 15, and took place in Banbury and the surrounding areas between 2009 and 2014.
The group, who are all from Banbury and aged between 17 and 21, pleaded not guilty to all the charges.
The men were remanded and the teenager was bailed until a trial at Oxford Crown Court on 22 December.
The defendants and the charges are:
- Ahmed Hassan-Sule, 20, of Glyndebourne Gardens - charged with 13 counts of sexual activity with a child and one count of assault by penetration.
- Said Saleh, 20, of Orchard Way - charged with two counts of sexual activity with a child.
- Mohamed Saleh, 21, of Orchard Way - charged with two counts of sexual activity with a child and one of rape.
- Takudzwa Hova, 21, of Broughton Road - charged with one count of sexual activity with a child, two counts of causing or inciting a child to engage in sexual activity, and one of rape.
- Kagiso Manase, 20, of Warwick Road - charged with two counts of sexual activity with a child, two counts of causing or inciting a child to engage in sexual activity and one count of sexual assault.
- Alexandru Nae, 19, of Broome Way - charged with one count of sexual activity with a child and one of rape.
- A 17-year-old male from Banbury, who cannot be named for legal reasons, charged with one count of rape.
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.