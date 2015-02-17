M40 fatal crash: Robert Pilott of Woking named as victim
An inquest has been opened and adjourned in to the death of Robert Pilott, who died in a crash on the M40.
The 64-year-old man from Woking, Surrey, died on the M40 following the collision between junctions 9 and 10 at 07:45 GMT on Saturday.
A full inquest is to be held at a later date at Oxford Coroners' Court.
More than 30 cars were involved in the incident, which Thames Valley Police are investigating. Fog is thought to have played a part in the accident.
The motorway was closed northbound for more than eight hours on Saturday morning.
Ch Insp Henry Parsons said fog had "played a major part" in what he described as an "extraordinarily large" collision.
Four people are still in hospital in a stable condition, police said.
Six people were seriously injured and 55 had minor injuries.
Kerry Blair, Oxfordshire Fire and Rescue Service's incident commander, said: "It was a series of accidents in the same place at the same time."