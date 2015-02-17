Image caption Police said it was a "serious blessing" more people were not killed in the crash

An inquest has been opened and adjourned in to the death of Robert Pilott, who died in a crash on the M40.

The 64-year-old man from Woking, Surrey, died on the M40 following the collision between junctions 9 and 10 at 07:45 GMT on Saturday.

A full inquest is to be held at a later date at Oxford Coroners' Court.

More than 30 cars were involved in the incident, which Thames Valley Police are investigating. Fog is thought to have played a part in the accident.

The motorway was closed northbound for more than eight hours on Saturday morning.

Ch Insp Henry Parsons said fog had "played a major part" in what he described as an "extraordinarily large" collision.

Four people are still in hospital in a stable condition, police said.

Six people were seriously injured and 55 had minor injuries.

Kerry Blair, Oxfordshire Fire and Rescue Service's incident commander, said: "It was a series of accidents in the same place at the same time."

