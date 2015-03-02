Neknominate goldfish man banned from owning fish
- Published
A man who was filmed swallowing a goldfish for the Neknominate online drinking game has been been banned from owning fish for five years.
Luke Berry admitted causing unnecessary suffering to an animal at Oxford Magistrates' Court.
Berry, 26, from Faringdon, Oxfordshire, was prosecuted after he posted a video on Facebook in August 2014.
He was ordered to carry out community service and must do 120 hours unpaid work and pay £500 costs.
Speaking outside court, Berry said he felt guilty and "shouldn't have done it", but added this type of incident happens "on a massive scale on a daily basis".
Neknominate usually involves people filming themselves "necking" an alcoholic drink, posting a video on social media and then nominating someone else to do the same.
'Horrible craze'
The RSPCA brought the case under the Animal Welfare Act 2006.
Inspector Andy Eddy said: "The video shows that the fish was clearly alive when it was swallowed.
"This was a callous and cruel way to treat a living creature.
"Eating a live animal and posting a video of it online for entertainment is not some light-hearted joke - it is unacceptable.
"We urge people not to involve animals in this horrible craze and to report anyone who has."
Berry, of Taylor Close, pleaded guilty at Oxford Magistrates' Court in January.
He must also pay a £60 victim surcharge.