Image copyright Ian negus Image caption The offices in Crowmarsh Gifford were gutted by the fire in January

A new site for two Oxfordshire councils that were left without offices after an arson attack has opened to the public.

South Oxfordshire and Vale of White Horse's headquarters in Crowmarsh Gifford were gutted on 15 January.

Staff have been working from home or at temporary sites ever since.

But from Monday, the public has been invited to visit a long-term base at Milton Park, Abingdon, after the councils signed a four-year lease.

Andrew Main, 47, from Rokemarsh, admitted starting the fire and has been detained in a mental health unit.

The estimated cost to the councils of repairing the damage has been put at about £20m.

John Cotton, leader of South Oxfordshire council, said the new offices would not be a permanent base.

It was still unclear whether the Crowmarsh Gifford site could be renovated or would have to be knocked down, he said.