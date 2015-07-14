Oxford Health NHS Foundation Trust investigated by watchdog
- Published
A health watchdog is to investigate why one of Oxfordshire's NHS trusts is losing money.
Monitor will look at the reasons behind a £3.7m loss by Oxford Health NHS Foundation Trust in the last financial year.
The health sector regulator said it was concerned that the trust was making fewer savings than planned.
But the trust said it was developing longer term plans to deliver the savings needed.
In a statement it said: "Because we are, relatively speaking, a very efficient NHS provider we are further down the road in identifying additional opportunities for improving efficiency.
"We have therefore set ourselves a cost improvement programme target to deliver £5.1m of savings in the year ahead rather than the £11m that national targets would suggest.
"We recognise how hard our staff are working to meet the needs of a growing population - with more people living longer and with more complex needs - and over the last year we have had productive discussions with our commissioners about the funding of our services in light of this."
'Working hard'
Paul Streat, Monitor's regional director, said: "Oxford Health lost money last year and the losses look set to continue.
"We know the trust has already been working hard to save money, but to date it hasn't been enough to return the trust to a healthy financial position.
"We want to know what more it could be doing to be more efficient, and how local healthcare organisations could help it to improve its finances.
"Our priority will be helping the trust to improve its financial position so it can continue to provide quality care to its patients."
The Headington-based trust was ranked the 16th most efficient out of 244 trusts in England in the government's 2014 NHS Reference Costs Index, which records how NHS providers spend their money.