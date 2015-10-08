Kyle Byfield death: Natasha Capell 'told cleaner' of stabbing
A woman accused of murder told a street cleaner she had stabbed someone, a court heard.
Natasha Capell, 26, of Jubilee Court, Banbury, denies murdering Kyle Byfield, 23, on 15 April.
They had been to a party in Banbury and went to Ms Capell's house with another friend, Oxford Crown Court heard.
A street cleaner told the jury he saw Ms Capell that night and she said: "I'm not going to see my baby again, I've stabbed someone."
Ms Capell has previously admitted fatally stabbing Mr Byfield but denies intending to kill him or cause him serious harm.
The court was shown CCTV of Mr Byfield and a friend buying food after the house party.
Jurors were told they went to Ms Capell's flat to continue drinking and at some point an argument broke out.
Mother-of-one Ms Capell is accused of stabbing Mr Byfield once with a large kitchen knife.
He was found unconscious by paramedics and later died in hospital.
A pathologist told the court the fatal wound to Mr Byfield's chest was 16cm (6.2in) deep and moderate force would have been needed to cause the injury.
He said one of Mr Byfield's hands was cut, which may have happened as he tried to defend himself.
A witness told the jury Ms Capell had told the police at the time Mr Byfield had fallen on a table and been cut by broken glass.
The case continues.