Arrest after woman knocked down and killed on A40 near Eynsham
- Published
A man has been arrested on suspicion of manslaughter after a 19-year-old woman died when she was hit by a car on a main road in Oxfordshire.
The pedestrian was struck by a Ford Focus on the A40 near Eynsham shortly after midnight and died at the scene.
Police said the 23-year-old man who has been detained was not the driver of the Focus.
The A40 between the Eynsham and Wolvercote roundabouts has reopened after police investigation work.
It is believed the victim had been in a stationary black Mercedes which she left before being struck by the Ford Focus, Thames Valley Police said.
The force appealed for witnesses and said a full investigation was being carried out to establish the circumstances.
Det Ch Insp Justin Fletcher said: "In particular I would like to speak to anyone who saw a black Mercedes parked in the turning to the Agrivert plant, or a silver Ford Focus, or a female pedestrian prior to the collision."