Ellis Downes disappeared under the water while playing with friends in Culham

Hundreds of mourners have attended the funeral of a 16-year-old boy who drowned while swimming with friends.

Ellis Downes went missing on 7 May when he got into trouble swimming in the Thames around Culham, Oxfordshire.

The funeral was held earlier on Tuesday, more than two weeks after the 16-year-old went missing.

Rev Dr Jonathan Mobey, rector of St Matthew's Harwell and All Saints' Chilton said Ellis was "massively loved".

He added: "It's an opportunity to give thanks for his life, to say goodbye and to comfort one another, and to seek God's comfort, too."

Darren Downes said he felt like the police gave his family "no support"

The Independent Police Complaints Commission is currently investigating Thames Valley Police's handling of the case after claims Ellis's family were left without help.

His body was found two days after he went missing under the water near Donley Bridge between Culham and Abingdon.