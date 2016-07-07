Oxford

Murder arrest after man dies in Oxford

  • 7 July 2016

A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder following the death of another man.

The 53-year-old from Oxford was admitted to hospital on 22 June after an incident in Harefields. He died from his injuries 10 days later.

Police said the arrested man, who is 48 and also from the city, is being held in custody.

Thames Valley Police said a post-mortem examination is expected to be carried out later.

