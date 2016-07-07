Murder arrest after man dies in Oxford
- 7 July 2016
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder following the death of another man.
The 53-year-old from Oxford was admitted to hospital on 22 June after an incident in Harefields. He died from his injuries 10 days later.
Police said the arrested man, who is 48 and also from the city, is being held in custody.
Thames Valley Police said a post-mortem examination is expected to be carried out later.