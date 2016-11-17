Third arrest in Oxford cyclist murder probe
- 17 November 2016
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
An 18-year-old man is the third person to be arrested on suspicion of murdering a cyclist.
Thames Valley Police said Eamonn Anderson, 56, was kicked off his bike on 25 October by six people in High Street, Oxford.
Mr Anderson was taken to John Radcliffe Hospital but died of his injuries three weeks later.
Two other people, a 17-year-old boy and an 18-year-old man, have also been arrested.
Police described the attack as an "isolated incident".