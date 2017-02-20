Image copyright SCAS Image caption The pile-up - which involved six cars and a lorry - closed the A34 in Oxfordshire for about four hours, police said

A 10-year-old boy and his mother have been labelled "extremely lucky" after they were involved in a seven-car pile-up in Oxfordshire.

Six cars and a lorry were involved in the pile-up at 10:35 GMT on the A34 near junction nine of the M40.

South Central Ambulance Service said the pair sustained "potentially serious but not life-threatening" injuries.

A further three patients were taken to hospital with minor injuries and 12 were treated at the scene.

The road was closed for about four hours but has now reopened, Thames Valley Police said.