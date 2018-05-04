Oxford

Oxfordshire's Big Picture

  • 4 May 2018

Each week we feature pictures shared with us from across Oxfordshire.

Bluebells in Besselsleigh Image copyright Sarah Walker
Image caption The bluebells are out in Besselsleigh
Bluebells in Bagley Woods Image copyright Becca Collacott
Image caption And at Bagley Woods close to Kennington
Bluebells at Harcourt Arboretum Image copyright Tim Turan
Image caption And at Harcourt Arboretum
Bluebells at Badbury Hill Image copyright Anthony P Morris
Image caption And at Badbury Hill near Faringdon
Bubble amongst bluebells Image copyright Becca Collacott
Image caption This could be an Oxfordshire Big Picture bluebell special!
May Day morris dancers Image copyright Anthony P Morris
Image caption But then we would have to leave out the May Day morris dancers
May Day crowds Image copyright Anthony P Morris
Image caption And the crowds who watched the choir on Magdalen Bridge
May Day morris dancers Image copyright Anthony P Morris
Image caption The big cheese would not be happy if we did that
Sign Image copyright Esther Johnson
Image caption So many good pictures we don't know which way to turn

