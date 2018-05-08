Image caption Drivers have been advised to consider alternative modes of transport

Motorists in Oxford face more than four months of delays as major road works begin.

Woodstock Road, which connects the city centre to the ring road, the A40 and A34, is being resurfaced.

Oxfordshire County Council said congestion was "likely" and urged drivers to find other ways into the city.

It said the £700,000 project would last for up to 18 weeks, "subject to any bad weather or unforeseen circumstances".

The first phase involves resurfacing between Oakthorpe Road and Moreton Road and is expected to take 10 weeks.

A second phase, which includes more resurfacing, starts on 25 June outside the Radcliffe Observatory Quarter and will close the road for three days.

Temporary traffic lights will be in place for part of scheme, which will also see drainage and kerbs improved.

The project gets under way as work to replace a gas main on Cowley Road, one of the main roads in east Oxford, continues.

It will also coincide with work on Headley Way - which provides access to the John Radcliffe Hospital - where temporary traffic lights will be in place for about six weeks from 14 May.